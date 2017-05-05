NCWESD Employee Finalist for State Award

Carolyn Griffin-Bugert, Grant Coordinator for the North Central Educational Service District is one of nine finalists for the Washington State 2017 Classified School Employee of the Year. The winner will be named on Monday during a ceremony in Olympia. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal will announce the winner in the afternoon, but all finalists will be recognized for the contributions to state’s children and their education. Other Eastern Washington finalists include Daniel Holzer, Custodian at Terrace Heights Elementary and Laura Jepsen, Graduation Success Coordinator at Kennewick High.
The full list of finalists:
Debra Campbell, Chief Financial Officer
Puget Sound ESD 121 | Sumner SD
Paul Christian, Custodian & Maintenance
Capital Region ESD 113 | Southside SD
Rhonda Christian, Library & Media Assistant
Northeast Washington ESD 101 | Chewelah SD
Carolyn Griffin-Bugert, Grant Coordinator
North Central ESD 171 | Wenatchee SD
Daniel Holzer, Custodian
ESD 105 | East Valley SD | Terrace Heights Elementary
Laura Jepsen, Graduation Success Coordinator
ESD 123 | Kennewick SD | Kennewick High School
Debra Johnsrud, Paraeducator & Administrative Assistant
Northwest ESD 189 | Edmonds SD | Terrace Park School
Tonja Smith, Office Manager
Olympic ESD 114 | North Kitsap SD | N. Kitsap High School
Mary Ann Sturdivan, Career Program Specialist
ESD 112 | Woodland SD | Woodland High School
