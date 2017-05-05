NCWESD Employee Finalist for State Award

Carolyn Griffin-Bugert, Grant Coordinator for the North Central Educational Service District is one of nine finalists for the Washington State 2017 Classified School Employee of the Year. The winner will be named on Monday during a ceremony in Olympia. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal will announce the winner in the afternoon, but all finalists will be recognized for the contributions to state’s children and their education. Other Eastern Washington finalists include Daniel Holzer, Custodian at Terrace Heights Elementary and Laura Jepsen, Graduation Success Coordinator at Kennewick High.

The full list of finalists:

Debra Campbell, Chief Financial Officer

Puget Sound ESD 121 | Sumner SD

Paul Christian, Custodian & Maintenance

Capital Region ESD 113 | Southside SD

Rhonda Christian, Library & Media Assistant

Northeast Washington ESD 101 | Chewelah SD

Carolyn Griffin-Bugert, Grant Coordinator

North Central ESD 171 | Wenatchee SD

Daniel Holzer, Custodian

ESD 105 | East Valley SD | Terrace Heights Elementary

Laura Jepsen, Graduation Success Coordinator

ESD 123 | Kennewick SD | Kennewick High School

Debra Johnsrud, Paraeducator & Administrative Assistant

Northwest ESD 189 | Edmonds SD | Terrace Park School

Tonja Smith, Office Manager

Olympic ESD 114 | North Kitsap SD | N. Kitsap High School

Mary Ann Sturdivan, Career Program Specialist

ESD 112 | Woodland SD | Woodland High School