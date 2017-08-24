New city hall space study and annexation on Council agenda

The Wenatchee City Council reconsiders an annexation petition for some land on Walnut Street at tonight’s meeting. The owner of a 1.29 acre parcel at the corner of Stella and Walnut is considering redeveloping the site to build 24 residential units at the site and connecting to the City’s sewer system. An earlier petition included an adjacent parcel but the county assessor determined not enough property owners in both parcels were in support. The new petition under consideration is for a single parcel at 1406 Walnut Street.

In other agenda items, the City could also take another step closer to a new location for City Hall if the Council gives the Mayor permission to negotiate for architectural services and design plans for a potential move to the old Federal Building. Economic Development Director Steve King says a committee is recommending a Seattle firm, ARC Architects for the job. King says the services would include an architectural study of the building and the current and future space needs of council and city staff. The Federal Building was purchased from the GSA earlier this year by LocalTel and the local communications company is in discussions with city officials to sell part of the space for a new City Hall.

The Wenatchee City Council meets tonight at 5:15pm at City Hall, 129 S. Chelan Ave.

Here is the agenda for the August 24th Wenatchee City Council Meeting