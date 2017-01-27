New Executive Director for North Central Washington Economic Development District

Karen Francis-McWhite is the new Executive Director of the North Central Washington Economic Development District. She says loves North Central Washington and wanted to help make businesses better.

“Be their champion and their scout in order to create a really viable, vibrant and productive regional economy.”

Francis-McWhite says there are some major advantages to the area.

“There’s a pretty good infrastructure here from really robust rail all the way up to the border to the interstate system as well and I think mobilizing those in really productive ways across industries is something I would like to see a little bit more of like to help.”

Recently Francis-McWhite was helping develop socially and environmentally responsible for-profit businesses for a company called B Lab.