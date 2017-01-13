New Starting Point for Women’s March

The starting location of the women’s march planned for Wenatchee on January 21 has changed. They will now gather at the Community Center Parking lot on 504 S. Mission. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

It coincides with marches taking place around the nation from Washington DC and in many states. There will be a march in Olympia, Seattle, Bellingham and Spokane. In north central Washington there will be a march in Chelan and Ephrata.

Wenatchee’s march will go down to Chelan and then Chelan street to Orondo.

Organizer Terry Sloan says it is important to hold these marches in smaller cities and towns to show representatives and elected officials in those areas that their people also have concerns about some of these issues.

These marches are in support of women’s issues, e.g. equal pay, health care, social security and medicare, fully funding public ed, and a fair and equitable tax system.