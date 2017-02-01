New Temporary Drivers Licenses Coming to Washington

Washington State will no longer be issuing temporary licenses that look a paper copy of your drivers license.

Department of Licensing’s Brad Benfield said, “We’re going with an actual letter size sheet of paper that has a lot of the same information on it but doesn’t have the picture and it doesn’t look like a drivers license. It looks more like what you would get if you were renewing your license online and you printed it out yourself at home.”

Benfield said there’s a simple explanation.

“We’ve been having a much higher incidence of law enforcement letting us know that people are trying to commit fraud using the small paper license and because it looks just like a regular license we think people are putting a little more faith than they should in those as an identification document.”

The change is still being phased and will be completed later this year.