Newhouse concerned about Polish apples

U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse and fellow Republican Chris Collins of New York have written Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS) conduct a full disease and pest management risk analysis for apples imported from Poland, which has not previously met phytosanitary requirements for U.S. market access.

The two lawmakers say current inspection systems don’t fully address the potential risk of importation of plant pests and diseases from Poland