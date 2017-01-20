Newhouse, Reichert & Murray Comment On Inauguration

4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse released a statement after the official swearing-in ceremony of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Newhouse said he is looking forward to working with President Trump, Vice President Pence and “all of my colleagues in Congress to ensure that our freedoms are defended, that America is safe, and that our economy is strong” Newhouse added “It is the end of the status quo in our government, and I look forward to a new day in our nation’s capital”

Congressman Dave Reichert said “I congratulate President Trump, our nation’s new Commander in Chief, and I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution” Reichert went on to say “President Trump has offered a fresh start and new beginning committed to focusing on every day American families and bringing people together. As he said in his speech, ‘whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.’ My hope is that all Americans can come together to help build a country where everyone has a chance to learn, where our veterans are cared for and our neighborhoods are safe, and where we can all feel confident about our future and the future of our families. ”

U-S Senator Patty Murray of Washington attended the Presidential Inauguration but she said in a statement she went to watch the “peaceful transfer of power in our great country.” Murray added she wore a pink Planned Parenthood scarf to show she will continue to fight against any plans to roll back the progress she said the country and Washington has made.

About 200 protesters gathered on the Capitol steps in Olympia, Washington, carrying signs that included “Resist Trump” and “Not My President.” Protests and rallies following President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday were also scheduled for later in the day in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

In Seattle, a student walkout at Seattle Central was planned for noon Friday, along with a rally through the city for immigrant and refugee rights later in the afternoon. And an evening rally is planned at Westlake Park downtown. In Portland there’s a noon student walkout at Portland State University, as well as a flag-burning event to be staged at Pioneer Courthouse Square in the afternoon. Friday evening afternoon and evening a large protest was scheduled in downtown Portland that is expected to draw thousands.