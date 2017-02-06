Newhouse Urges Input On Grizzly Recovery Plan

The National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will take public comment at 4 open houses in Central Washington on proposals for the restoration of grizzly bears in the North Cascades Ecosystem. Rep. Dan Newhouse says reintroduction of the bears will be felt most by residents of Central Washington

There are 4 options under consideration that range from introducing up to 200 bears in as few as 25 years to 100 year periods or taking no action at all.

Open houses begin at 6pm and are scheduled Monday. Feb. 13th in Cle Elum, in Cashmere on February 14th at the Riverside Center, in Winthrop February 15th, and Feb. 16th at the Fairgrounds in Omak. Here is a link to provide written comment to the National Park Service