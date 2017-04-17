Newhouse To Visit With Voters in Brewster

US Representative Dan Newhouse will host a listening session with constituents in Brewster on Thursday.

The meeting is set for April 20th at 6pm in Brewster High School Gymnasium, 503 South 7th Street in Brewster.

Newhouse’s staff said due to limited seating, attendance is restricted to 4th district residents with proof of residence at check-in starting one hour before the event. Those who wish to attend to attend are encouraged to pre-register to facilitate a speedier chick-in process. Pre-registration is not required and does not guarantee admission, according to a press release.

Here is the link to pre-register for the event in Brewster

Those wishing to attend are asked to observe a few guidelines. Items that inhibit the participation or view of fellow constituents will be prohibited, including, but not limited to, signs, banners, noisemakers, and bullhorns. Constituents who attempt to bring prohibited items into the event will be asked to dispose of the item or return it to their vehicle.

Newhouse held two other listening sessions last week in Moses Lake and Sunnyside.