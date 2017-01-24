Next Step In Chelan County Pot Rules

The next step in crafting new rules for marijuana production in Chelan County is set for Wednesday, Jan. 25th when the Chelan County Planning Commission holds a discussion and public hearing. The meeting is at 6pm in the County Administration Building at 400 Douglas Street. The Planning Commission will then meet jointly with County Commissioners Feb. 15th to further discuss a proposed ordinance. The Planning Commission could make final recommendations to the County in March with another public hearing to follow.

The new ordinance will determine the fate of growers or processors impacted by a moratorium imposed in September 2015. Cannabis growers and processors have sued Chelan County over the restrictions.

Click for a link to a list of 29 questions the Planning Commission is considering on marijuana regulation