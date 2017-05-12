No Drought and Normal Fire Season Expected in NW

For the first time since 2011, the Pacific Northwest isn’t showing any signs of drought.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows that Washington, Oregon and Idaho are free from drought worries.

Kathie Dello, deputy director of Oregon’s climate office, says the Northwest saw lots of precipitation during the water year that began in October. She says snow and rain came earlier and stayed later. Typically drier months such as October, February, March and April were wetter than usual across the region. Idaho had its wettest January to April on record, breaking the previous record set in 1904. Seattle also broke its record for wettest April. Dello says reservoirs are full and the region has ample mountain snowpack.

On the potential fire season ahead, thhe National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho is predicting a normal fire season in the Northwest but late summer has the potential for above normal large fire activity.

In it’s latest report, the the center credits the wet and cool weather for keeping the threat of potentially large fires low until late June or early July. The latest climate outlooks suggest the trend of cool and wet conditions prevailing since December, seem likely to continue for the Pacific Northwest through June with few periods of warm and dry weather.

In July and August, longer range projections suggest warmer-and-drier than typical weather. Current projections do not indicate an early arrival for fire season. However, if July and August turn out to be warmer and drier than typical, the region may see normal or even heavier-than-normal large fire activity late in fire season depending upon the amount of lightning received.