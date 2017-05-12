North Cascades Highway Opening on Tuesday

Those wanting to travel the North Cascades Highway won’t have to wait much longer. Crews took advantage of the warmer weather the past couple of weeks to speed up work and WSDOT will now open the road next Tuesday, May 16th at 11am. Recent reports suggested SR20 might not open until after Memorial Day.

Dan Becker, WSDOT maintenance supervisor, said they couldn’t start clearing the highway until April 10th and that meant they, “couldn’t be open for the beginning of fishing season or Winthrop’s ‘49er Days Festival which we never like to happen.”

WSDOT spokesman Jeff Adamson says the Tuesday opening will be the third latest on record. June 14, 1974 is the only time crews weren’t able to open the highway before the end of May.