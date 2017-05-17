North Cascades Highway Reopens After Long Hours and Break in Weather

The North Cascades Highway has reopened for 2017. The scenic highway over State Route 20 between Diablo and Mazama reopened Tuesday at 11am

Washington State Department of Transportation spokesman Jeff Adamson says crews were able to speed up the reopening originally estimated at up to 8 weeks. That would have pushed the reopening into June.

Spring rain helped melt some areas of snow and WSDOT crews worked long days to clear more than 45 feet of snow from below Liberty Bell Mountain and more than 20 feet in many other avalanche chute areas. Stil, Tuesday’s opening was the third latest on record.

Adamson reminds motorists to be prepared for quickly changing conditions and limited facilities between Diablo and Mazama.

SR 20 between Twisp and Omak remains closed west of Loup Loup Summit due to washouts, mudslides and road repair work. Repairs are underway but there is currently no estimate for reopening. A lengthy detour is available via SR 153.