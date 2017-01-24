North Central Regional Library Forming Strategic Plan

After a record-setting 2016, the North Central Regional Library is looking to get better through a survey of their patrons and the community at large.

Barbara Walters says they are looking for a variety of answers including, “How people are using our libraries, what library services they want to see expanded, and what programs and services are important to them and their communities.”

Walters says they have received more than 1,000 responses already with some of the common themes longer hours, adult technical education and more opportunities in both English and Spanish.

It’s all part of forming a new strategic plan for NCRL with Walters they wanted to, “Do a public survey, do a stakeholder survey and make sure that we’re meeting our public’s needs and our community’s needs.”

The community and library patrons have until February 15th to fill out the survey and Walters says they hope to have a strategic plan on how the library will move forward by April 1st.