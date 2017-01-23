NRCL Announces 2016’s Top Checkouts

The North Central Regional Library system has released their top check outs for 2016.

The most checked out book was ‘The Girl on the Train’ which was also adapted into a movie starring Emily Blunt.

The top children’s book was ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School” and the top book for teens was ‘American Born Chinese.’

In movies, ‘The Martian’ topped the list of movies that were checked out.

NCRL says they had more than 2.2 million items checked out topping 2015s totals.