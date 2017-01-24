Number Two Canyon Project Enters Final Stages

Hikers, equestrians, trail runners would be among the beneficiaries of the proposed Number 2 Canyon project by the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Holly Krake said they are now accepting public comment on the final proposal through early March on the project that would, “Tie some existing trails together to provide a unique non-motorized experience for mountain bikers and hikers really close to the community of Wenatchee which is absolutely expanding and needing new recreation opportunities.”

The Number Two Canyon project will expand trails by 30 miles, but Krake said it would also benefit wildlife.

“One of the key features of this proposed plan is that it’s not just about sustainable recreation close to the community of Wenatchee, but it’s also about elk and deer habitat.”

216 additional acres of habitat would be defined in this plan.

Krake said they will review all concerns and comments about the project and try to address them and hope to begin work this summer.