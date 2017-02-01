Mission Ridge Ski is hosting Numerica Night on the Ridge this Friday to help the Children’s Home Society.

For a minimum $1 donation, you can get a lift ticket for night skiing and snowboarding, cookies and refreshments and be entered into giveaways.

There will also be live music in the lodge between 6:30 and 9.

The event starts at 4:30 and the public can purchase tickets Friday morning starting at 9:00 a.m. Numerica members will be able to purchase tickets on Thursday between 2-5.