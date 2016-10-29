NWCN Shutting Down

SEATTLE (AP) – Northwest Cable News, the Pacific Northwest’s 24-hour regional news network, is set to shut down early next year after more than 20 years of broadcasting.
Jim Rose, general manager of KING Broadcasting in Seattle, says channel’s last day is Jan. 6. KING is the official home of the NWCN. Both TV stations are owned by TEGNA, formerly known as Gannett.
Rose says about 20 jobs will be eliminated, though positions may be found within the company for about half of those employees.
Rose tells The Seattle Times that the channel’s declining viewership, changing viewer habits and an expiring contract with cable companies were factors.
The channel provides live and replayed newscasts, drawing content from KING, Portland’s KGW, Spokane’s KREM and KTVB in Boise, Idaho. All are owned by TEGNA.
We will miss this station. We have watched this station to find out what is going on in this 3 state area for the last 10 years; since we moved into the area. No one else carries this type of news. It is an important news source.
We are sorry hear that the NWCN channel is closing down as we start everyday watching the morning news and weather. NWCN give us the NW news that we look forward to everyday. It appears that we will now have to spend time searching view several different channels to get the same news we got on the NWCN. This was a great service provide to the community. It will be greatly missed. Bill Davey, Lynnwood WA.
So saddened to hear this. We live in Woodland and loved getting Washington news from you folks. Thank you for your 20 years of service.
I am complete stunned. I watch NWCN every night to get my daily news. Now what?
Thank you for 20 wonderful years of broad casting. You will be terrible missed!
: (
This sucks nwcn is the best way to get the news and weather without all the useless fluff. I will also miss all of the travel and nature shows especially the Oregon nature shows.
So bummed NWCN is shutting down, so great to have 24 hour news channel, esp since HLN etc went to stupid commentary type format.
Will there be any replacement for local/regional news? I watch your channel daily, because you are the closest thing to “neutral/objective” news available on television (every other 24 hour national news channel has a bias).
This stinks. This is the only news channel I watch. >:(
I will especially miss Angela King. She has come such a long way and
she deserves to be in the anchor chair.
NWCN is the only channel that gave us an idea about what was happening outside of Seattle. Now we will be in an even more secluded bubble!
I’m really upset about this. What about Cisco? What will happen to him?
How can you do this to your viewers and to your employees? Get rid of one of the news channels!
Cont..
But don’t shut down NWCN. It’s the only news channel out of all the Seattle news channels that isn’t a cookie cutter version.
Geesh
BEST NEWS channel ever! NOT sure I need cable anymore! mostly junk on cable and the GOOD shows are quitting? Mythbuster, NWCN, Golden Girls, Storage Wars…….. seem as if it is a good show it is taken OFF cable?
I am so saddened. This will change my whole day everyday. I wake up and watch NWCN, I come home from work and watch and I watch before I go to bed. I don’t know what I will replacing my watching habits to, but it is going to be a great loss for me. Thank you to your years of service NWCN.
No more Sob Sisters? Pity……….
Very sad to see ANOTHER home town friendly business leave Seattle. We will miss our morning news and all the nice people on the show. It surely will be a sad day January 7, 2017. My Seattle is gone.
We are so sorry to see NWCN close. We watch them every day and will miss them terribly. We have really missed the duo of Cam and Greg on the morning show though and all the annoying commercials have sent us to channel 13 news for part of the morning. We still watch the station frequently. We wish the best to all the newscasters, anchors, weather forecasters and all the others that have made a great team. Cisco is also great!! We will miss you all!!!!
Really hate is see the end of NWCN. I live in Spokane and its the channel I watch to know whats going on in the Pacfic NW. I love the programs like Grant’s Get A Way that show me places I can visit that I wouldn’t even know existed without NWCN.
bummer i watch it all the time
Your channel was the only one we came to daily to watch all the news you will be missed!
This makes me SO SAD, I love this news station. Watch their last news broadcast on Friday, January 6th for a special 1 hour broadcast. I will miss you NWCN 😢
I moved to Bellingham, WA late last year, and locked-in with NWCN as my favorite regional news station. Saw the notice that they will be going soon. VERY disappointing!!
Im new to cable 1 of the main reasons i wanted and got cable was your channel. Now you are going off the air. I seems like you can renew your contract. Don
Your channel will be sorely missed in this household. Especially your overnight coverage, looped or not.
Looking forward to seeing the major employees that move to KING 5. Angela King for sure. And the episodes of Washington Grown. Never looking forward to Evening Magazine anymore, nor Cisco…
Good luck for 2017. Keep your school network weather please. Absolutely!
This is the station we watch the most. Best local coverage available all the time. There is a market for shows we want to view.