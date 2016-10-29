NWCN Shutting Down

SEATTLE (AP) – Northwest Cable News, the Pacific Northwest’s 24-hour regional news network, is set to shut down early next year after more than 20 years of broadcasting.

Jim Rose, general manager of KING Broadcasting in Seattle, says channel’s last day is Jan. 6. KING is the official home of the NWCN. Both TV stations are owned by TEGNA, formerly known as Gannett.

Rose says about 20 jobs will be eliminated, though positions may be found within the company for about half of those employees.

Rose tells The Seattle Times that the channel’s declining viewership, changing viewer habits and an expiring contract with cable companies were factors.

The channel provides live and replayed newscasts, drawing content from KING, Portland’s KGW, Spokane’s KREM and KTVB in Boise, Idaho. All are owned by TEGNA.