Okanogan Burn Ban Extension

The Stage 1 burn ban in Okanogan County is extended through noon Tuesday because air quality’s not expected to improve much, according to the Washington Department of Ecology. It had been due to expire Friday at four p.m. Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.