The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a flood watch for Okanogan County until 8 p.m. today. The forecast calls for up to one inch of rain and residents should watch for mud and rock slides or flooding on creeks and streams.
A number of roads were already closed in recent days due to high water, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.
Here is a list of closures as of Monday at 10am;
J.H. Road-CLOSED
Lester Road-CLOSED
Limebelt Road-CLOSED
Loup Loup Canyon Road-CLOSED
Peter Dan Road-CLOSED
Sinlahekin Road-CLOSED (all gravel section)
South Fish Lake Road-CLOSED
Upper Beaver Creek Road-CLOSED
Squaw Creek Road-CLOSED
Windy Hill Road-CLOSED
Salmon Creek-OPEN
Be the first to comment on "Okanogan County Flood Watch"