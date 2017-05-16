Okanogan County Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a flood watch for Okanogan County until 8 p.m. today. The forecast calls for up to one inch of rain and residents should watch for mud and rock slides or flooding on creeks and streams.

A number of roads were already closed in recent days due to high water, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

Here is a list of closures as of Monday at 10am;

J.H. Road-CLOSED

Lester Road-CLOSED

Limebelt Road-CLOSED

Loup Loup Canyon Road-CLOSED

Peter Dan Road-CLOSED

Sinlahekin Road-CLOSED (all gravel section)

South Fish Lake Road-CLOSED

Upper Beaver Creek Road-CLOSED

Squaw Creek Road-CLOSED

Windy Hill Road-CLOSED