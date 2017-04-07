Okanogan County Mudslides

A mudslide occurred about 8am and blocked SR20 about 10 miles West of Okanogan at MP222 The State Patrol is on scene and Department of Transportation crews have opened one lane for alternating traffic as of 10:30 Friday morning.

Meanwhile, mud and debris also covered SR153 about 3 miles west of Pateros where the highway is limited to one-way flagged traffic. Okanogan County Emegency Management reports mud and debris flows on multiple roads due to the recent heavy rains. Drivers should proceed with caution and expect detours. No structure damage has been reported.