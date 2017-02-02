Omak’s Updated Shoreline Plan Open to Comment

The following is a news release from the Washington Department of Ecology:

OMAK – A comprehensive plan outlining how construction and development will occur along the shores of the Okanogan River within the city of Omak is under review by the Washington Department of Ecology.

The city began work on its new Shoreline Master Plan in 2006 and submitted it to Ecology last February. The updated SMP will replace the city’s plan that was adopted in 1991, and align with new state rules and current shoreline conditions.

Ecology is accepting comments on the plan through March 10, 2017. Those comments will be taken into consideration and modifications may be made to meet requirements of the state’s Shoreline Management Act. Once approved, the local shoreline program will become part of the overall state shoreline master program.

The locally tailored shoreline program is designed to help minimize environmental damage to shoreline areas, reserve appropriate areas for water-oriented uses, and protect people’s access to public land and waters. It combines local plans for future development and preservation with new development ordinances and related permitting requirements.