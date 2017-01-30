Open Enrollment for Health Plan Finder Ends Tuesday Night

The following is a news release from Washington HealthPlanFinder:

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Health Benefit Exchange is alerting customers that tomorrow, Jan. 31 is the deadline to sign up for 2017 health and dental coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder.

Individuals and families have until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow to select a plan that is good for the remainder of the year. Residents who fail to secure coverage by the deadline could be required to wait until the following year to sign up for health and dental coverage.

“We are asking any customers who have not secured 2017 coverage to review their options and sign up for a health and dental plan today,” said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. “There is assistance available at our Customer Support Center or through one of our thousands of navigators and brokers located throughout the state. It is important not to put this decision off and to remember that your insurance coverage will be good all year.”

The outreach and assistance resources available to those still needing to sign up for 2017 health and dental plans include:

· Extended Customer Support Center Hours: Individuals can call the toll-free Customer Support Center at 1-855-WAFINDER (1-855-923-4633) to find answers to questions related to the application process. The Customer Support Center is open until 10 p.m. tonight and will host extended hours again tomorrow from 8 a.m. through the 11:59 p.m. deadline.

· Online Tools: Resources available through www.wahealthplanfinder.org allow customers to compare plans by insurance company, out-of-pocket maximums, metal levels, and estimated premium cost. Additional help is available at www.wahbexchange.org, where customers can find answers to frequently asked questions and get to know the basics of getting covered.

· In-Person Help: From Seattle to Spokane, free sign-up events are being held now throughout the state to connect customers with in-person help. The Exchange’s events calendar includes a complete list of places where residents can get signed up for coverage both today and tomorrow.

Other in-person help is available in neighborhoods throughout the state and can be located by clicking the “Customer Support” link on www.wahealthplanfinder.org. Residents of Bellevue, Renton, Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, and Yakima also have the option of finding assistance at a full-service enrollment center or enrollment affiliate site.

More than 216,000 residents have used Washington Healthplanfinder to sign up for 2017 health coverage during the first 12 weeks of the open enrollment period, a 15 percent increase in plan selections over the same point in open enrollment last year.

Additional, more in-depth information on the growing number of insured individuals and families in Washington state can be found at 1in4WA.com.