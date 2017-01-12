Open Houses On Grizzly Bear Recovery

The National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will hold open houses on proposals for the restoration of grizzly bears in the North Cascades Ecosystem. The meetings are part of the public’s opportunity to comment on the draft Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) released Thursday. Click for a link to full EIS

The public open houses will be held in February 13th in Cle Elum, in Cashmere February 14 at the Riverside Center, at the Red Barn in Winthrop February 15th and in Omak February 16th at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. There are six populations of grizzly bears in North America but the last-known siting of grizzlies in the United States portion of the North Cascades Ecosystem is 1996. The North Cascades Ecosystem encompasses 9,800 square miles in the United States and another 3,800 square miles in British Columbia, Canada. The United States portion of the ecosystem includes North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.