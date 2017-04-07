Open Space Change Under Review

The East Wenatchee Planning Commission is considering a change to an open space requirement for developers. Current regulations force developers to turn 10 percent of the land they are developing into open space such as a park, greenbelt or trail according to a report in the Wenatchee World.

The Commission is currently reviewing a proposal to drop that requirement to 5. The city is also hoping to set up a way for developers to make a payment to the city in lieu of developing the open space.

Douglas County is also considering developing their own open space rules for for property under their jurisdiction within the city’s urban growth area.