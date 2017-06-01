Orondo School District announces new Superintendent

The Orondo School District provided the following press release

The Orondo School District Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Dr. Ismael Vivanco has accepted the position of Superintendent of Schools. He will begin the part time position on July 1, 2017. Vivanco will also continue as the part time Superintendent of the Palisades School. He anticipates spending approximately half his time in each district. He will administer the Orondo School District’s fiscal, human resources, and administrative structures. He will also ensure active school/community relations and support for the learning and teaching mission of the school. Lance Young, the newly named principal of the Orondo Elementary and Middle School will lead the day to day operations of the school building.

Dr. Vivanco grew up in the Burlington WA area. He is a graduate of Burlington High School. He holds the bachelors’ degree from Western Washington University, masters’ degree from Heritage University and a Doctor of Education degree from Washington State University. He previously served as a curriculum generalist for the State Migrant Education Program at North Central Educational Service District, and later as Associate Executive Director of Academic Achievement at the ESD. More recently he has served as superintendent of the Entiat and Palisades School Districts. Vivanco is a past president of the Washington State Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and North Central Regional President of the Washington Association of School Administrators.

Dr. Vivanco said he is looking forward to working with the team of excellent educators at the Orondo School. He served as guest facilitator for the Orondo Community Town Hall Meeting in November of 2016 and looks forward to continuing this collaboration with the Orondo Community.