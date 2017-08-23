Paint A Bridge contest results are beautiful

The Two Rivers Gallery has announced the winners of the Plein air Paint out. The event was a contest for artists who were invited to paint a scene depicting a local bridge on the weekend of August 19th. Artists had to register their canvas, panel or paper at the Two Rivers Gallery on Saturday morning and turn in their submission the next day.

Jan Theriault with Two Rivers Gallery says the voting was very close but First Place and a $200 award was given to Brad Brisbine. A $50 award went to the 2nd Place submission of Cindy Rietveldt. Terry Johnson was awarded 3rd Place and $50 and an Honorary Mention was given to Annie Jones.

The awards will be presented at a reception at Two River Galley n Friday, September 1st at 6pm The winning entries are on sale and exhibit at the gallery through September. Two Rivers Gallery is located at 102 N. Columbia Street in Wenatchee at the west end of the Wenatchee Foot Bridge, which is featured in 3rd place finisher Terry Johnson’s acrylic

Here are the top 4 entries courtesy Two Rivers Gallery