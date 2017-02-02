“Patchy” is Pet Of The Week

Patchy is a sensitive fellow with a big heart! He already knows the command sit and shake and has the will to learn more, he just needs a teacher and a forever home. Learn more about Patchy on his page at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society website
