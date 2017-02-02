latest News

“Patchy” is Pet Of The Week

"Patchy" The Pet of the Week at NewsRadio 560KPQ studio

Posted By: Dave Bernstein February 2, 2017

Patchy is a sensitive fellow with a big heart!  He already knows the command sit and shake and has the will to learn more, he just needs a teacher and a forever home.  Learn more about Patchy on his page at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society website

