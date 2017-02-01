Planning Commission Studying Marijuana Proposal

The Chelan County Planning Commission is working on recommendations to the Chelan County Commission for new rules on marijuana production and processing. The two boards meet jointly Feb. 15th to share ideas. Assistant County Planning Director Mike Wojtowicz says the planning commission has reached overall consensus on a number of points; that facilities should be subject to conditional use permits, be licensed and regulated, pay registration fees to fund a compliance division and indoor production with the proper odor mitigation technology should be allowed in industrial or commercial agriculture zoning.

Wojtowicz says the planning commission has far less consensus on rules governing outdoor production and “just as many are for or against it” and on what buffer distances from a property line should factor into outdoor facilities in commercial or agriculturally zoned areas.

The Planning Commission will hold a joint session or workshop with the County Commission Board on Feb. 15th. Wojtowicz says the meeting will not include a public hearing but instead, the Planning Commission can get direction from the Board. Wojtowicz anticipates final recommendations could come before the Board of Commissioners March 1st at which time a public hearing would be held.

Both meetings start at 6pm and are scheduled to be held at the Commissioner’s Office at 400 Douglas Street in Wenatchee