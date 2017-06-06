Police Search for Car Theft Suspect Along River

Wenatchee Police are still looking for a car theft suspect after a search along the Columbia River came up empty. It began around 4 p.m. Monday when an officer located a stolen car near fifth street in Wenatchee.

The 2013 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen out of Milton-Freewater, Oregon. The car fled when the officer who discovered it went to approach the vehicle.

The pursuit ended quickly due to congestion in the area. On Riverside Drive the driver fled the vehicle leaving it in gear. It would continue on and collide with a parked car. Neither vehicle sustained significant damage.

Two passengers remained in the stolen car while the driver fled on foot towards the Columbia River. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his late 20’s wearing a gray tank top and black shorts.

Deputies from the Chelan County Sheriff’s office assisted in the search, including K-9 and a helicopter. The search went as far as Walla Walla Point Park. Despite the effort, the suspect was able to escape.

The stolen vehicle was searched, providing some leads for police on the identity of the suspect. The passengers in the car at the time of the incident were unable to identify the driver.

The vehicle’s owner was notified.