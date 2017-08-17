Portion of Joe Miller Road to close for landslide repairs

A portion of Joe Miller Road will be closed for five days beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22nd A contractor will rebuild the roadway the portion of the roadway damaged in March 2016 during a landslide.

The project also will impact Cathedral Rock Road, the private road below Joe Miller Road. Cathedral Rock Road will be down to one lane, with flaggers directing traffic, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the five days of construction. Motorists there should expect minor delays.

Alternative routes are available via Stemilt Hill Road or West Malaga Road and Hamlin Road. The roadway will be open to school buses by the start of the new school year.

Watch for updates on the road closure on the Chelan County Public Works Facebook page.