Portion of Squilchuck Road to Reopen

Squilchuck Road will reopen today above the Wenatchee Heights turnoff to just below Lehman Road. There will be flagger-controlled traffic and delays of up to 20 minutes.
A county public works crew is installing drain pipe along the road to help prevent slides from Squilchuck Creek. The work zone was closed Monday for installation of a culvert.
Chelan County Public Works issued a press release Monday that said the route could be completely reopened sometime Wednesday.
The area is below Whispering Ridge where the county is monitoring earth movement
