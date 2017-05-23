Portion of Squilchuck Road to Reopen

Squilchuck Road will reopen today above the Wenatchee Heights turnoff to just below Lehman Road. There will be flagger-controlled traffic and delays of up to 20 minutes.

A county public works crew is installing drain pipe along the road to help prevent slides from Squilchuck Creek. The work zone was closed Monday for installation of a culvert.

Chelan County Public Works issued a press release Monday that said the route could be completely reopened sometime Wednesday.

The area is below Whispering Ridge where the county is monitoring earth movement