Power Back in Wenatchee, Some Schools Closed

School was cancelled at Orchard Middle School (pictured above) following a major morning power outage in Wenatchee. Communication was made difficult between the school, the school district and parents because phone service at those locales was hampered by the power outage. Power was restored to some of the affected neighborhoods at 8:10 AM after an early morning failure at the Miller substation, full power has not returned to all areas following the failure in the 6 AM hour … the outage affected the area around the Miller substation down to North Wenatchee Avenue.