Power Pole Installation Closing Part of Loop Trail

The following is a news release from the Chlean PUD.

WENATCHEE – Chelan PUD line crews are replacing five poles that carry high-voltage lines running north of Hawley Street in Wenatchee along the Apple Capital Loop Trail. For the safety of trail users and PUD crews, a section of the trail will be closed starting next Monday, Jan. 16 and lasting through Jan. 27, from Hawley Street to the pedestrian bridge over the Wenatchee River.

Walkers and runners can use the Horan Wildlife Area trail to detour around the work on weekdays from Jan. 16-27. Bicyclists can walk bikes through the wildlife area or detour to streets. The trail will be open on the weekend of Jan. 20-21.

There will be signs posted north and south of the work to alert trail users to the detour and flaggers to direct them. ( See map at right .) Vehicle traffic on Hawley Street will not be affected.

PUD crews are installing five, 80-foot wooden poles next to the existing poles, and then removing the old poles, as part of regular maintenance for system reliability. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

There will be large trucks and excavators at the job site. The cost is estimated at $50,000 to $60,000, depending on construction conditions.