Protest in Downtown Wenatchee Focuses on Travel Ban, Wall and Other Trump Policies

A group of people gathered in Downtown Wenatchee Tuesday afternoon to voice opposition to several of President Trump’s recent executive orders including the travel ban, the wall on the southern border and even Steve Bannon.

Lisi Ott with NCW United says this is all part of making sure their voices are heard.

“Show [Dave] Reichert that there are constituents down here that vote and if he wants to stay in office, he better start to listen.”

Ott says they wanted to keep the momentum going from the women’s march and recent protests across the country.

Robert Kiser was out protesting the recent ban on permitting incoming travel from seven Muslim countries.

“There needs to be some resistance and people need to say, ‘Hey, this is America and we have institutions and you have pretty much the country split. You can’t just say I’m going to do this and then just do it.'”

The protest took place in front of the Gypsy Lotus near Wenatchee Ave and First.