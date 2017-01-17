PTSA Hosting Film Screening, Panel Discussion

The following is a news release from the Washington Elementary PTSA:

The Washington Elementary PTSA are hosting a screening of TEACH on January 25th at 6:30 PM at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee, Washington. Following the film, there will be a panel discussion with local educators.

TEACH, Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim’s third documentary on the subject of education in America, asks the question, “What does it take to be a teacher?” Hosted and narrated by Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah, TEACH offers a rare glimpse inside four public school classrooms in different cities around the country. This year-in-the-life of four public school teachers will give an intense and emotional illustration of how tenacity, innovation and passion drives these educators as they navigate the ups and downs their school year.

Screening Date: January 25, 2017

Screening Time: 6:30 PM (doors open at 6 PM)

Screening Location: Numerica Performing Arts Center

Admission/Suggested Donation: $10

Tickets are available here: https://teach-wenatchee.eventbrite.com

Tickets are available for a $10 minimum donation. All proceeds benefit Washington Elementary PTSA to support continuing education for our teachers. This is the first film in a series of documentaries focused on youth issues and education.

This event is open to the public.