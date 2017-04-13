Public Meetings Planned for Grant County Fiber Optic Expansion

The following is a news release from Grant PUD:

EPHRATA, Wash. – Grant PUD is hosting two public meetings in April to provide customers an opportunity to learn and comment on possible expansion scenarios for the utility’s fiber optic system into unserved portions of the county.

The first meeting is Tuesday, April 25 at 2 p.m. at Grant PUD Headquarters, 30 C Street SW, Ephrata WA. The second meeting is Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. in the George Community Hall, 403 W Montmorency Blvd., George WA. During the meetings, expansion scenarios for the fiber optic system under consideration, including potential pros and cons, will be presented to public.

Customers are encouraged to attend the meetings and help Grant PUD shape the future of their High Speed Network. Along with the public meetings, Grant PUD will conduct a telephone & online survey in early May. Learn more at http://grantpud.org/customer-service/high-speed-network.