Quincy Packing Company Named In Harassment Suit

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The state of Washington is accusing a Quincy agricultural company and one of its managers of sexually harassing female workers and retaliating against workers who complained.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Spokane, Washington.

Ferguson alleges that Horning Brothers LLC, allowed one of its foremen, Hermilo Cruz, to sexually harass and discriminate against female employees for several years.

Horning Brothers operates an onion packing shed in Quincy. A message left at the company headquarters was not immediately returned.

The complaint accuses the company and the foreman of retaliating against employees who rejected his advances or complained about his conduct. Employees who reported the conduct were reprimanded, discharged or not rehired the following season. The complaint seeks court orders to halt the illegal practices, damages for victims and costs and fees for the state’s lawsuit.

The Attorney General’s investigation began last year, and involved interviews with multiple witnesses and victims. The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Northwest Justice Project.