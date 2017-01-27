Quincy Schools Closed….Again

Misting freezing fog prompted a 2 hour delay in the Ephrata, Soap Lake and Quincy School Districts Friday morning. But the conditions kept deteriorating on rural roads around Quincy to the point that administration determined it was not safe to travel. Quincy transportation supervisor Rob Henne spoke to NewsRadio 560 KPQ’s Dave Bernstein shortly after the classes were cancelled about 8am

Henne has been with Quincy schools since 2001 and is a lifelong resident of the area. He says travel conditions this winter have been the worst he can recall.

Ironically, Friday was a records day in Quincy and class was scheduled to make up for one of the previous days lost to weather related school closures.