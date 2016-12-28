Quincy Woman Identified As Murder Victim

The body found last Thursday along the Old Vantage Highway has been identified as 31-year-old Jill Marie Sundberg of Quincy. The Grant County Coroner said Sundberg died of multiple gunshot wounds and the case is considered a homicide. Detectives are asking the public for information about the victim’s activities earlier last week, where she may have been or doing in the days before her body was found. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman says Sundberg’s body was discovered December 22nd about 1.5 miles west of Silica Road around 12:25 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Specify case number 16GS15837. Tipsters can remain anonymous.