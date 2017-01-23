Rally For Life

There was another rally in Wenatchee Saturday. The annual Wenatchee Human Life Rally focused on the sanctity of life. The crowd also held signs and heard speakers. The message included the pro-life movement’s goal of de-funding Planned Parenthood over it’s abortion services and promoting the pro-adoption pregnancy service agency, Life Choices. Executive Director Irene Bazan addressed the rally

Sunday, Jan. 22nd was the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing on-demand abortion in all 50 states. Abortions have not been performed in Wenatchee since 1993. Planned Parenthood opened an office in Wenatchee about a year ago and the Wenatchee pro-life community believes there is an effort to begin providing the services here again.