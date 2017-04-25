Ranger District: Silver Falls, Upper Entiat Reopening

Entiat, WA — After several years of wildfires, iconic recreation areas like Silver Falls on the Entiat Ranger District are once again reopening to the public.

This summer dozens of popular campsites, recreation areas, and more than 40 miles of trails will be available as snow melts off the Forest.

“These places in the Upper Entiat are special and I welcome folks back to the valley,” said Entiat District Ranger James Simino. “However, wildfires like the Wolverine Fire changed this landscape leaving behind hazards which visitors need to be aware of, such as burned out stump holes and downed trees across trails.”

The Forest Service and partners, such as Chelan County Emergency Management, will continue to monitor fire areas for potential flooding or debris flow; particularly following heavy rain events. In addition, some safety restrictions, site closures or day-use limitations will remain in place depending on the location.

“Safety will continue to be our number one priority for visitors and crews alike, and we will continue to assess, monitor and update conditions as the summer progresses,” Simino said.

Tentative campground reopening plans

Fox Creek Campground– Eight sites will be available for overnight camping and eight sites along the river will be allowed for day use only.

Lake Creek Campground– All sites will be available.

Silver Falls Campground– Campsites expected to open following hazard tree removal this spring. Most sites will be available for overnight camping but a few sites close to the river could be closed.

North Fork Campground– Will remain closed in 2017 to overnight camping and day use due to impacts resulting from wildfires. Once hazard trees are removed, day use will be allowed at this campground.

Spruce Grove Campground– Will be open for day use only due to impacts resulting from wildfires. No overnight camping allowed.

Cottonwood Campground– Campsites #14-25 will be open for overnight camping. Campsites #1-4 and #8-13, located along the river, will remain closed for overnight camping but available for day use only in 2017.

For more information, click here or call the Entiat Ranger Station at 509-784-4700 for updates on spring conditions.