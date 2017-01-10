Red Cross Needs Blood

The Red Cross is in what Natividad Lewis calls an emergency situation with several blood drives cancelled throughout Central Washington due to weather. Lewis says that means that they are really struggling as 16 drives have been cancelled resulting in the loss of more than 450 collections. “But that doesn’t compare to the struggles that patients go through if the blood is not available when they need it” according to Lewis

The blood can go to victims of accidents, but also goes to those battling cancer and other diseases who need daily infusions.

Scheduled blood drives around the region:

Chelan County

Wenatchee

Jan. 17 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave.

_______________

Grant County

Mattawa

Jan. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at Fire District 8, 510 Government Road

_______________

Kittitas County

Cle Elum

Jan. 12 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Center, 719 E. 3rd St.

Ellensburg

Jan. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. at Hal Holmes Center, 209 N. Ruby St.

_______________

Okanogan County

Okanogan

Jan. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at New Life Church, 508 4th Ave. S.

Winthrop

Jan. 19 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at The Barn, 51 Highway 20

_______________

Yakima County

Yakima

Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yakima Foursquare Church, 700 N. 40th Ave.

Jan. 11 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Jan. 12 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Jan. 18 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.