Red Cross Needs Blood

The Red Cross is in what Natividad Lewis calls an emergency situation with several blood drives cancelled throughout Central Washington due to weather. Lewis says that means that they are really struggling as 16 drives have been cancelled resulting in the loss of more than 450 collections. “But that doesn’t compare to the struggles that patients go through if the blood is not available when they need it” according to Lewis
The blood can go to victims of accidents, but also goes to those battling cancer and other diseases who need daily infusions.
Scheduled blood drives around the region:
Chelan County
Wenatchee
Jan. 17 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.
Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave.
_______________
Grant County
Mattawa
Jan. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at Fire District 8, 510 Government Road
_______________
Kittitas County
Cle Elum
Jan. 12 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Center, 719 E. 3rd St.
Ellensburg
Jan. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. at Hal Holmes Center, 209 N. Ruby St.
_______________
Okanogan County
Okanogan
Jan. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at New Life Church, 508 4th Ave. S.
Winthrop
Jan. 19 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at The Barn, 51 Highway 20
_______________
Yakima County
Yakima
Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yakima Foursquare Church, 700 N. 40th Ave.
Jan. 11 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.
Jan. 12 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.
Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.
Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.
Jan. 18 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.
Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.
