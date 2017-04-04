Red Cross Volunteer Opportunity Fair on Saturday

Are you looking to give back to the greater Wenatchee area? The Red Cross could have the opportunity you’re looking for at their Volunteer Opportunity Fair this Saturday. Volunteer Services Manager Kari Strain says they offer a wide variety.

“We have opportunities with mass care which includes sheltering, feeding or bulk distribution. We have volunteer management support positions getting volunteers trained and we have our service to armed forces which supports the military community with emergency communications.”

There’s also the disaster action team which responds to fires. Strain says 97 percent of their work force is volunteer.

“I think volunteers enjoy feeling like they made a difference. They give back to their community. They can meet new people, have a great time, learn a new skillset and [the Red Cross] provides all training at no cost.”

The fair runs from 10-2 on Saturday at the Red Cross office on Orondo Avenue.