Reminder on Boating Under the Influence Laws

The Grant County Sheriff’s office is reminding boaters that the boating under the influence law applies to all boats. That includes kayaks, canoes, rowboats and inflatable fishing rafts.

The state’s legal alcohol limit is .08 and for marijuana it’s .05 nonograms. Refusing to take a breath test is a civil infraction with a maximum fine of $2,050. If you are found guilty, you could face a $5,000 fine or 364 days in jail. Also, boating under the influence is considered a prior offense for later DUI convictions.

Last year in Washington 18 percent of fatal boating accidents were alcohol or drug related.