Rescue Volunteers Searching For Funds

Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue holds its major fundraiser of the year tonight at the München Haus on Front Street in Leavenworth. 25% of all sales will be donated to the organization that is typically involved in about two thirds of the rescue missions in Chelan County each year. In 2016 they were involved with 35 rescues. According to Matthew Kozma, the funding is needed for training staff, equipment, dog training and sending a rescue dog out of state for for specialized disater training through FEMA.

According to the organization’s website, CCVSAR is a volunteer organization, funded by its members and donations from the public. The non-profit 501c3 Public Charity works in partnership with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Emergency Management Department to provide Search and Rescue Services throughout Chelan County.

Volunteers supply their own clothing and basic equipment such as backpack, first-aid, navigation, and survival gear. The fundraiser starts at 5pm at 709 Front Street in Leavenworth.

For more info