River Search For Occupants Of Abandoned Vehicle

A search for the possible occupants of a vehicle found abandoned on the George Sellar Bridge Wednesday morning shifted to the Columbia River. Assistant East Wenatchee Police Chief Ray Coble said a passing motorist reported she may have seen a man jump over the bridge railing near the vehicle which was discovered with a missing tire. Coble said the woman was not certain she saw anyone jump but the Douglas County Sheriff’s boat was going to conduct a search of the river.

