River Search For Occupants Of Abandoned Vehicle

Posted By: Dave Bernstein April 5, 2017

A search for the possible occupants of a vehicle found abandoned on the George Sellar Bridge Wednesday morning shifted to the Columbia River.  Assistant East Wenatchee Police Chief Ray Coble said a passing motorist reported she may have seen a man jump over the bridge railing near the vehicle which was discovered with a missing tire.  Coble said the woman was not certain she saw anyone jump but the Douglas County Sheriff’s boat was going to conduct a search of the river.

This story will be updated

