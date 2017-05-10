latest News

Rizzo Is Looking For a Fur-ever home

Rizzo with Humane Society Board Member Jane Provo

Posted By: Dave Bernstein May 10, 2017

Rizzo is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet Of The Week.

This sweet little lady is about 18 months old and is a very shy kitty who needs a lot of encouragement.  She accepts pets and being held, but is so worried that it takes her a very long time to relax. With a loving and gentle person to help her along the way, Rizzo will come out of her shell and be a most loving lap kitty.  She seems to be ok with other kitties, and may benefit from having a more confident feline friend to show her around.

Learn more about Rizzo on her adoption page

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Rizzo Is Looking For a Fur-ever home"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*