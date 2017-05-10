Rizzo Is Looking For a Fur-ever home

Rizzo is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet Of The Week.

This sweet little lady is about 18 months old and is a very shy kitty who needs a lot of encouragement. She accepts pets and being held, but is so worried that it takes her a very long time to relax. With a loving and gentle person to help her along the way, Rizzo will come out of her shell and be a most loving lap kitty. She seems to be ok with other kitties, and may benefit from having a more confident feline friend to show her around.

