Robbery and Kidnapping Fugitive Arrested In Grant County

Warden Police say wanted fugitive Diego Cano was arrested early this morning after he was found hiding in a home east of Moses Lake.

According to a Grant County Sheriff’s press release, Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team acted on a tip from Washington’s Most Wanted and confirmed Cano, 42, was hiding at a home about 2:30am on Road T-Northeast just north of Baseline Road East about 10 miles east of Moses Lake. Officers surrounded the home and ordered Cano to come out. Cano refused but after a standoff of several hours, was coaxed out of the house by flash-bang concussion grenades deployed by the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team. Cano surrendered without further incident.

Moses Lake Police, Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Sheriff’s K-9 unit were also on scene.

Cano was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment when Cano was alleged to have been part of a group of three men who assaulted and held a man against his will for several hours on March 25th in Warden. Cano was the only suspect still at large.