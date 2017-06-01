Roundabout installation starts Monday

Drivers will have another round-a-bout to negotiate by the end of next week at the intersection of Western and Cherry Streets in Wenatchee .

The intersection will be closed for construction starting Monday evening at 7pm with traffic detoured onto local streets.

Work should be completed and the intersection reopened by Friday, June 9th at 6am at the latest.

The round-a-bout installation is included in the city of Wenatchee’s Western Avenue Safety Improvement Project